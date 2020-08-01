Westbrook notched 31 points (13-30 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime win over the Mavericks.
Westbrook couldn't match Harden's impressive scoring production, but he also came close to a triple-double in what was a high-scoring affair against Dallas. Westbrook should remain a strong fantasy asset due to his ability to fill the stat sheet ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bucks.
