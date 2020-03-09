Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Underwhelms in return
Westbrook put up 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 126-106 loss to the Magic.
Westbrook's scoring and assist totals edged out James Harden (23 and seven) for the team lead, but the outing was still a rather disappointing one for the 31-year-old, who rested in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday. The Rockets' commitment to small-ball lineups has generally been yielded positive results while simultaneously bringing Westbrook's fantasy value to greater heights, but the team has hit a bit of a rough spell of late. The Rockets have now lost four consecutive games, with two of the losses coming by double figures and the other two coming against non-playoff teams in the Knicks and Hornets.
