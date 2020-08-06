Westbrook (quad) remains questionable on the injury report, but the the team expects that he'll sit out Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

There isn't much reason for the Rockets to push Westbrook if he's feeling less than 100 percent, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Assuming he's out, James Harden should take on an even bigger share of the offense, while Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore will be in line for increased minutes.