Westbrook wants out of Houston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After just one season on the Rockets alongside James Harden, Westbrook has dropped a bombshell on the franchise by essentially demanding a trade. This news comes in the wake of both coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey being let go. Westbrook is coming off a sixth-straight All-Star season but apparently doesn't like sharing point guard duties with Harden or the direction of the franchise, or maybe both. It's tough to gauge what his current standing in the league is. Westbrook is a former MVP and a triple-double machine, but he's turning 32, is on a massive contract, and has been marred by playoff failures. So it's unclear if he's more likely to land on a bad team or a good one.