Westbrook (quad) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Rockets listed Westbrook as "out" on their injury report as of Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning he was bumped up to "questionable." Now, Wojnarowski reports that Westbrook will test out his strained right quad during warmups before making a final call on his status. The All-Star guard has not played in any of the first four games of the series, and he missed Houston's final two seeding games, as well.