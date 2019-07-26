Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will be ready for training camp
Westbrook (finger/knee) said Friday that he'll be ready for training camp, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook underwent surgery on both his finger and knee in early May, but neither were serious. He'll open training camp on a new team for the first time since drafted by the Thunder, and Westbrook will hope to gain chemistry early on with James Harden.
