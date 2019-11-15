Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will catch breather Saturday

Westbrook will play Friday night against the Pacers and then take a seat for Saturday's matchup in Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets were unsure which matchup Westbrook would be held out of for rest, but the team noted a few hours before Friday's tip that the point guard will take a seat for the back end of the back-to-back. Look for Austin Rivers and Chris Clemons to see an uptick in minutes Saturday.