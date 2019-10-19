Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will not return Friday
Westbrook will not return to Friday's game against the Heat due to a sore right hand, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It does not sound like there is any reason for concern here, as the Rockets are likely just exercising caution with Westbrook given the nature of the game. The star guard accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-6 FT) across 26 minutes prior to exiting. The Rockets' season tips off Thursday against the Bucks.
