Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will play Thursday, rest Friday

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Westbrook (thumb) will play Thursday against the Lakers and rest Friday against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Westbrook has been cleared to return after missing Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a thumb injury, though -- as has been the case all season -- the Rockets will hold him out for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Friday in Phoenix. Over his past three games, Westbrook is averaging 31.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 39.3 minutes.