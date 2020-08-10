Westbrook will play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs before sitting out Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With an upcoming Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, the Rockets will be cautious with their star guards. Westbrook will play Tuesday, while James Harden sits. And Harden is expected to play Wednesday, while Westbrook sits. Westbrook also sat out Houston's last two games with a bruised quad.