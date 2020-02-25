Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will play vs. Memphis
Westbrook will return to action Wednesday against Memphis, Rockets reporter Cayleigh Griffin reports.
Westbrook was a surprising late scratch from Monday's win over the Knicks, but he'll miss just one game and will return to his usual spot in the backcourt alongside James Harden on Wednesday. In his first two games after the All-Star break, Westbrook averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 34.5 minutes.
