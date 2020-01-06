Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will rest Wednesday
Westbrook will sit out Wednesday's game against Atlanta for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets have consistently been holding Westbrook out of one half of back-to-back sets all season, so it's not overly surprising that he'll take a seat Wednesday before returning to action Thursday in Oklahoma City. Eric Gordon will likely take Westbrook's spot in the starting five Wednesday and should benefit from a bump in usage while playing alongside James Harden.
