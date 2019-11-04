Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will sit Monday
Westbrook will be held out of Monday's game against Memphis for rest purposes, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Even though Westbrook only played 26 minutes in Houston's blowout loss to the Miami on Sunday, coach Mike D'Antoni will proceed with his plan to hold the point guard out for the second half of the back-to-back set. With Westbrook out, James Harden will likely slide over to point guard, opening up minutes off the ball for Eric Gordon, Chris Clemons and Austin Rivers.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Three dimes shy of triple double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Removed from injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...