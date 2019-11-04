Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will sit Monday

Westbrook will be held out of Monday's game against Memphis for rest purposes, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Westbrook only played 26 minutes in Houston's blowout loss to the Miami on Sunday, coach Mike D'Antoni will proceed with his plan to hold the point guard out for the second half of the back-to-back set. With Westbrook out, James Harden will likely slide over to point guard, opening up minutes off the ball for Eric Gordon, Chris Clemons and Austin Rivers.