Westbrook posted 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 loss against the Lakers.
Westbrook provided decent value with his rebounding and assist figures, but the performance was below the standards of a player of his caliber -- especially in an elimination game. Westbrook missed several games in the playoffs due to injury and never looked completely comfortable after returning to action. He ends his playoff run averaging a mere 17.9 points per game.
