Rockets' Ryan Anderson: '50-50' for Game 1
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday that Anderson (ankle) is "50-50" for Sunday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Despite sitting out the last four games of the regular season, there was speculation that Anderson as very close to making a return after being able to do running on the treadmill. Anderson will likely end up being a true game-time decision, but with Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to be out for up to four weeks, the Rockets' will be is desperate need of the stretch four's services in the frontcourt.
