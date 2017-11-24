Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Back at practice Friday

Anderson (illness) went through practice Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was held out of Wednesday's win over Denver due to an illness, but all signs point to the sharpshooting big man returning to action Saturday versus the Knicks. The 29-year-old has hit multiple three-pointers in 11 of his last 13 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop