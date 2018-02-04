Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Busts out for 20-point effort Saturday
Anderson supplied 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.
The veteran forward's scoring total was second only to Chris Paul on the Rockets and served as his highest since Dec. 7 against the Jazz. Anderson also hauled in his highest number of rebounds since Jan. 20, and he's now posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, his second-longest such streak of the season. The 10-year pro's scoring contributions tend to go through some fairly drastic fluctuations, but he provides enough in three-pointers and rebounds to continue affording him value in deeper formats and as a tournament option in daily leagues.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores nine points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Probable for Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 23 points in 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Starting Thursday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable for Thursday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.