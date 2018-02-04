Anderson supplied 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward's scoring total was second only to Chris Paul on the Rockets and served as his highest since Dec. 7 against the Jazz. Anderson also hauled in his highest number of rebounds since Jan. 20, and he's now posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, his second-longest such streak of the season. The 10-year pro's scoring contributions tend to go through some fairly drastic fluctuations, but he provides enough in three-pointers and rebounds to continue affording him value in deeper formats and as a tournament option in daily leagues.