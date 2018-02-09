Play

Anderson (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox26Houston.com reports.

Anderson missed Wednesday's win over the Heat with a right ankle sprain but will return to the court Friday night and seems likely to rejoin the starting lineup. Given his return, Luc Mbah a Moute could see a slight drop in minutes in the contest.

