Anderson tallied four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over Dallas.

Anderson was relegated to a bench role again as the team decided to go with P.J Tucker in the starting lineup. Anderson continues to make his way back from an ankle injury and his regular place in the starting lineup is most certainly questionable. He has been a disappointment in both fantasy and reality this season averaging just 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is not a player to own in any standard leagues and if you look hard enough, you will probably find even better streaming options on the waivers.