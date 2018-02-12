Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Comes off the bench once again
Anderson tallied four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over Dallas.
Anderson was relegated to a bench role again as the team decided to go with P.J Tucker in the starting lineup. Anderson continues to make his way back from an ankle injury and his regular place in the starting lineup is most certainly questionable. He has been a disappointment in both fantasy and reality this season averaging just 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is not a player to own in any standard leagues and if you look hard enough, you will probably find even better streaming options on the waivers.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Remains game-time call•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hopes to avoid lengthy absence•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Suffers sprained ankle Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...