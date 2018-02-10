Play

Anderson (ankle) will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though he'll be making his return, it appears coach Mike D'Antoni wants to keep P.J. Tucker in the starting five for matchup purposes, possibly allowing Anderson to come off the bench and play more center. That said, it's unclear if the move will affect Anderson's projected playing time.

