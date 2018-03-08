Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Doubtful for Friday
Anderson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Anderson looks to be on track to miss his sixth straight game as he continues to nurse soreness in his left hip. He remains without a clear timetable for a return, but in his absence, both P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute should continue to see extended minutes as Houston utilizes smaller lineups.
