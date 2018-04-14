Anderson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Anderson's ankle isn't healing as the team hoped following him missing the final four games of the regular season, likely keeping him off the floor for the first game of the postseason. With Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) also out, the team will seemingly have to lean more on P.J. Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Joe Johnson.