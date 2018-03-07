Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Doubtful Wednesday
Anderson is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson is set to miss Tuesday's tilt against the Rockets, and it appears unlikely that he will be ready for the second night of the Rockets' back-to-back set. Assuming he does not play, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute figure to continue seeing extended run. Still, look for an update on his status closer to game time Wednesday.
