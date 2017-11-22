Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday

Anderson (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Anderson came into Wednesday with a probable designation, though he apparently didn't recover as quickly as expected from the illness that's plaguing him. He's likely to sit out Wednesday and P.J. Tucker is going to pick up the start at power forward in his place. Along with Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute should see extended minutes off the bench in Anderson's absence.