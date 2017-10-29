Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drains seven treys in Saturday's loss
Anderson totaled 22 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Anderson has hit 13 threes in the last two games, and 17 over the last three. During these past three contests, he has made just two free throws and two two-point field goals, so it's clear that Anderson's offensive role mostly involves picking and popping and camping out along the arc. Defensively, he is averaging 6.1 boards, 0.7 blocks, and 0.4 steals, which should be considered a bonus by fantasy owners given that he is often a liability on that end.
