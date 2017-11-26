Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drops 17-7 off the bench in return
Anderson amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT) and seven rebounds in a 117-102 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Anderson hadn't played for a week due ti an illness, as this was his first game of the season coming off the bench. It may end up proving to be a benefit for Anderson too, as he should get more shots with the second unit. The 17 points scored in this game marked his second-highest total since November 1, which ironically came against these Knicks. He was able to do that damage in just 20 minutes of action, showing just how valuable he can be coming off the bench.
