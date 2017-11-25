Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Saturday

Anderson (illness) is expected to play during Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson missed the team's most recent game Wednesday against the Nuggets while dealing with an illness. After returning to practice Friday, however, he should be considered probable for Saturday's contest. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day.

