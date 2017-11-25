Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Saturday
Anderson (illness) is expected to play during Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson missed the team's most recent game Wednesday against the Nuggets while dealing with an illness. After returning to practice Friday, however, he should be considered probable for Saturday's contest. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Back at practice Friday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Misses practice with illness•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits six three-pointers in easy victory•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...