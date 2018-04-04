Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to sit out Thursday
Anderson (ankle) is expected to sit out Thursday's game against Portland, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Anderson tweaked his left ankle early in Tuesday's win over Washington, limiting him to just five minutes of action before departing. With the playoffs approaching, the Rockets won't take any chances with Anderson, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Look for a more definitive announcement at Thursday's shootaround.
