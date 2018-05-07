Anderson was a healthy scratch Sunday watching on from the sidelines for the entirety of the contest.

Anderson's role fell away completely Sunday as he stayed warm with his towel waving arm only. He has been used as a backup center throughout this series and this was just not a good situation for Anderson. He could see more minutes in the next round should the Rockets advance but his decline has been very apparent across the season and appears to be something he will need to become adjusted to moving forward.