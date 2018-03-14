Anderson (hip) is nearing a return and could be back in the fold as early as Saturday against New Orleans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson has missed the last eight games with a sore left hip, and while he'll remain out Thursday against the Clippers, it appears as though he could rejoin the team over the weekend. Whenever the former Cal standout is cleared to play, he'll step back into what will likely be a fairly minor role off the bench, considering the Rockets' frontcourt depth.