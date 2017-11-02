Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Goes for 21 point in victory

Anderson tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds in Wednesday's 119-97 win over the Knicks.

Anderson continues to service the Rockets well as a reliable scoring source, although the pure shooter failed to meet his usual average of 3.3 3-pointers per game in this contest. The 10-year veteran won't excite you with a diverse stat line as he's a bit deficient on the defensive side, but if you're looking for 3-pointers in a roto league, Anderson has a firm hold as the starting power-forward, giving him guaranteed minutes and opportunity.