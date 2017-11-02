Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Goes for 21 point in victory
Anderson tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds in Wednesday's 119-97 win over the Knicks.
Anderson continues to service the Rockets well as a reliable scoring source, although the pure shooter failed to meet his usual average of 3.3 3-pointers per game in this contest. The 10-year veteran won't excite you with a diverse stat line as he's a bit deficient on the defensive side, but if you're looking for 3-pointers in a roto league, Anderson has a firm hold as the starting power-forward, giving him guaranteed minutes and opportunity.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drains seven treys in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Plays well in victory•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play, start Monday's exhibition•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.