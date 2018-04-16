Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that Anderson (ankle) will have "a shot" to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Anderson was held out of Sunday's Game 1, missing his sixth consecutive game while he works back from a sprained left ankle. With two full days off before Game 2, Anderson will have a decent chance to get back on the court Wednesday night. For what it's worth, D'Antoni noted that if Anderson does not play in Game 2, he'd "definitely" be back in action for Game 3 Saturday in Minneapolis.