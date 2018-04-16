Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Has 'a shot' to play Game 2
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that Anderson (ankle) will have "a shot" to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Anderson was held out of Sunday's Game 1, missing his sixth consecutive game while he works back from a sprained left ankle. With two full days off before Game 2, Anderson will have a decent chance to get back on the court Wednesday night. For what it's worth, D'Antoni noted that if Anderson does not play in Game 2, he'd "definitely" be back in action for Game 3 Saturday in Minneapolis.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....