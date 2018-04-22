Anderson finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Minnesota.

Anderson's 12 total points came entirely from three-pointers, while he contributed little else across the board. He has had an unimpressive season and is basically a three-point streamer, something that looks like it will stick for the immediate future.