Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits four triples in loss
Anderson finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Minnesota.
Anderson's 12 total points came entirely from three-pointers, while he contributed little else across the board. He has had an unimpressive season and is basically a three-point streamer, something that looks like it will stick for the immediate future.
