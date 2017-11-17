Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits six three-pointers in easy victory

Anderson posted 24 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Suns.

Anderson was able to connect on six three-pointers, while not doing much else. This is a typical line from Anderson, however, the efficiency is a nice surprise. With Chris Paul returning, there is a chance Anderson is able to get some more open looks, increasing his value as a three-point streamer in shallower leagues.