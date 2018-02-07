Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said that Anderson (ankle) could be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Heat, but he doesn't expect the forward to be on tap for a long-term absence, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson sprained his right ankle early in Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Nets and was unable to return. The big man categorized his sprain as "mild" following the contest and said he would test the ankle out prior to Wednesday's game before determining if he'll be able to play, but it seems like the Rockets could be inclined to hold him out for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Luc Mbah a Moute, P.J. Tucker and Gerald Green would likely serve as the Rockets' primary forwards Wednesday.