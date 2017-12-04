Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Leaves game with back tightness
Anderson left Sunday's game against the Lakers with back tightness and will not return, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson left the game briefly in the first half with back tightness, but then was able to return right away. He'll now be held out for the entire second half, likely as a precautionary measure. With the Rockets having off until Thursday, Anderson doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing time.
