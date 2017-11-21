Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Likely to play Wednesday

Anderson (illness) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson is also expected to be back at practice Tuesday, further ensuring his status for Wednesday's contest after missing practice on Monday. Look for Anderson to be a full go as the team's starting smaller forward against the Nuggets.

