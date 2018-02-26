Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed as questionable for Monday
Anderson is dealing with left hip flexor soreness and is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.
Anderson likely picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Nuggets and considering the Rockets are heading into the second game of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's ultimately held out. That said, look for Anderson to test out everything during his pregame routine before a final decision is made on his availability. If Anderson were to miss Monday's game, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute would likely be the main beneficiaries.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Comes off the bench once again•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Remains game-time call•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...