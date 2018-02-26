Anderson is dealing with left hip flexor soreness and is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.

Anderson likely picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Nuggets and considering the Rockets are heading into the second game of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's ultimately held out. That said, look for Anderson to test out everything during his pregame routine before a final decision is made on his availability. If Anderson were to miss Monday's game, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute would likely be the main beneficiaries.