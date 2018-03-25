Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Logs solid shooting night in win
Anderson posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.
Anderson seems to be a bit more like himself after missing nine games with a hip injury, and his contribution in multiple categories should make him a good value option in daily fantasy as the season closes. He has the ability to drain threes and grab boards with equal ease when given the opportunity. He should regain his starting role in the next couple of games which will send P.J. Tucker back to the bench.
