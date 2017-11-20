Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Misses practice with illness

Anderson missed practice Monday due to illness, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets off until Wednesday, there's a good chance Anderson's availability won't be in any jeopardy, but he should still be considered day-to-day until further notice. The 29-year-old has hit a combined nine three pointers (9-15 3PT) en route to 37 points over his last two contests.

