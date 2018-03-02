Anderson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

This will be the third straight game that Anderson is sidelined with soreness in his left hip flexor, and he is yet to be given a timetable for a return. As a result, the Rockets will continue to evaluate Anderson on a game-by-game basis while utilizing some smaller lineups with P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute playing more minutes at power forward.