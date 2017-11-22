Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Marc Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Despite originally being expected to play, Anderson was downgraded to doubtful recently and has now officially been ruled out while he continues to recover from a sickness. Anderson's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Knicks and with another three days off for rest and recovery, it seems likely he'll be able to return to the court. That said, P.J. Tucker will start at power forward in his place Wednesday and will see an elevated role, while Luc Mbah a Moute should benefit as well off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Misses practice with illness•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits six three-pointers in easy victory•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Goes for 21 point in victory•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drains seven treys in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...