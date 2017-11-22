Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Marc Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Despite originally being expected to play, Anderson was downgraded to doubtful recently and has now officially been ruled out while he continues to recover from a sickness. Anderson's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Knicks and with another three days off for rest and recovery, it seems likely he'll be able to return to the court. That said, P.J. Tucker will start at power forward in his place Wednesday and will see an elevated role, while Luc Mbah a Moute should benefit as well off the bench.