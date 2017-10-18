Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Plays well in victory
Anderson tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-121 loss to Houston.
Anderson looked good Tuesday, as he helped the Rockets to a victory. After a poor preseason, he came into the game as somewhat of an afterthought for a lot of fantasy owners. However, he appeared comfortable in the new offense, and was not forcing his shot. With the Rockets running an eight-man rotation, Anderson played at the center position for periods of the game, something that coach Mike D'Antoni seemed to embrace. If Anderson is sitting on your waiver wire, he is worth a look as a three-point specialist who can help with rebounds and blocks.
