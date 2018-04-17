Anderson (ankle) will go through Tuesday's practice and will suit up for Wednesday's Game 2 against Minnesota, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. But, it has yet to be determined how much he plays, if he plays at all.

It sounds as if Anderson's left ankle sprain is healing well, as he'll be at least available to take the floor Wednesday. That said, depending on how the game goes and/or how he feels during pre-game warmups, he may not end up seeing the floor. Regardless, in a fantasy context, the situation makes him an inadvisable DFS play.