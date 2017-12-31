Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Probable for Sunday vs. Lakers

Anderson (lower back tightness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson appeared to be at full strength while playing a combined 72 minutes in the Rockets' back-to-back set against the Celtics and Wizards on Thursday and Friday, but he's now reportedly experiencing a bit of lower back discomfort. Despite the injury designation, it sounds like Anderson should be able to suit up Sunday evening in Houston. The stretch forward is averaging 10.6 points per game this season but has tallied double-digit point totals in just two of his past seven contests.