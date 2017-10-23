Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable to play Monday

Anderson (back) is questionable to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson is battling pain in his lower back, and the Rockets will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status. The veteran played 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Mavericks, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT), 10 rebounds and an assist. If he's held out Monday, expect P.J. Tucker or Luc Richard Mbah a Moute to move into the starting lineup at power forward.