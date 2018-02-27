Anderson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was initially ruled questionable with left hip flexor soreness, however he will not go tonight. The Rockets are short-handed tonight, so P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute will likely both see a larger role Monday. The Rockets next matchup is Wednesday against the Clippers and Anderson should be considered questionable for that game.