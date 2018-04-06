Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out Saturday
Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Ben DuBose of Locked on Rockets reports.
Anderson will miss a second straight game with a sprained left ankle, and it's fair to wonder if he'll be able to return prior to the start of the postseason, particularly given that the Rockets are locked into the top seed out West. Expect P.J Tucker and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute to pick up a few extra minutes in Anderson's absence.
