Anderson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected given his doubtful tag, Anderson will miss his fifth straight contest as he continues to be hampered by a lingering left ankle injury. Joe Johnson will likely be the biggest benefactor off the bench by seeing more minutes at the four when either P.J. Tucker or Trevor Ariza are off the floor.