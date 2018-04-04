Anderson (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Anderson will not take part in Thursday's game against Portland, with the team presumably taking a cautious approach to injuries with just four regular-season games left. In his stead, P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Joe Johnson are all candidates to see some extra minutes.

